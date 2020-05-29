Menstrual Hygiene Day: Indian Railways Gives Sanitary Pads To Women On Shramik Trains

On the occasion of 'World Menstrual Hygiene Day', Indian Railways took the initiative to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among migrant women workers travelling to their home towns. A group of women employees of the Indian Railways distributed sanitary pads in Shramik special trains at Moradabad Railway Station on Thursday, May 28.

"We have trained our female employees for dealing with problems being faced by women travelling in Shramik special trains. On Thursday, our employees distributed sanitary napkins to all the female passengers travelling by these special trains," said Rekha Sharma, Senior DCM Indian Railway to ANI.

"Although women are still hesitant about menstruation and menstrual hygiene it is important for them to be educated about it", Dr. Sushma Rathi, a Gynecologist at the Railway Hospital asserted.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness campaign marked on May 28. The campaign aims to spread awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

The awareness campaign was first initiated by a German-based NGO, WASH United, in 2014 with an aim to reach women and girls all over the world. The day May 28th was specifically picked in order to acknowledge the average length of the menstrual cycle i.e. 28 days. The theme for World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020 is ‘Periods in Pandemic’ to highlight that all the challenges faced by women during menstruation have increased manifolds due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from agency)