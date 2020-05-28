World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Sayali Sanjeev Shows Yoga Poses To Ease Menstrual Pain

Marathi film and television actor Sayali Sanjeev is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Apart from being a successful Marathi actor, Sayali Sanjeev is also an avid yoga lover. Sayali Sanjeev recently took to her Instagram to share a few Yoga poses on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020.

During the lockdown, Sayali Sanjeev is regularly practising Yoga. Sayali Sanjeev took to her Instagram stories and shared several yoga poses which help in menstrual pain relief. Let’s take a look at the yoga poses shared by the actor.

Sayali Sanjeev's Instagram

Child Pose

In this pose, fold both your legs, bend from the waist so that the forehead touches the floor.

Uttanasana

One should bend forward from the hips until palms touch the floor.

Bridge pose

In this position, the body is pulled upwards from the chest, the feet touching the ground and hands in the side of the body.

Saddle pose

It is a combination of quad and ankle stretch. It is good for the hip flexors, abs and a gentle extension of the lower back.

Knees to chest pose

In this pose, one should lie down and bring the knees close to the chest just as the name suggests.

Bow pose

The feet are grasped to lift the legs and chest upwards to form the shape of a bow with the body.

Pigeon pose

It is an effective back bending asana.

Some other helpful yoga poses which help in menstrual pain relief

World menstrual hygiene day 2020

World menstrual hygiene day 2020 is observed today on May 28, 2020. The day is observed to address the stigma associated with menstruation. The number 28 signifies the average the menstrual cycle for most women and it lasts for 5 days.

