Akshay Kumar Shares Stills From 'Padman' With Co-stars On 'World Menstrual Hygiene Day'

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram and posted a still from his film Padman on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here to know more.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar Is A Man With A Heart Of Gold And He Has Proved It During The Lockdown

Akshay Kumar shares throwback to Padman

On May 28, 2020, Akshay Kumar shared a post on his Instagram feed. In the post, he shared a still from his film Padman. In the picture, Akshaya Kumar is seen standing next to his co-star from the film Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. He captioned the picture and wrote "It’s been 2 years to #PadMan and I’m glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation". He also raised awareness for World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar Backs Menstrual Hygiene Campaign For Underprivileged Women; Read Details

Other than this, Akshay Kumar has been doing the most to help people during the Coronavirus lockdown. It was reported that Akshay donated about a 1000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police that help detect COVID-19 symptoms. In fact, this donation led Mumbai Police to become the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with this new technology. The Housefull actor is also not one to stay away from his work. He has been prepping for his upcoming films even during the lockdown. Read here to know more.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh To CINTAA For Distressed Junior Artists And Daily Wagers

Akshay Kumar was going to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi but due to the lockdown, it has been postponed. All his other shooing schedules were also cancelled due to the lockdown. But it was reported that he conducted a script narration for his upcoming film Bell Bottom just as old times. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani had shared a picture of the video chat and revealed that the meeting was held at 6 in the morning. In the picture, the producers of Bell Bottom, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani were seen smiling. The writers of Bell Bottom, Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora, were also present on the call with Akshay Kumar. Take a look at the picture here.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar Gets Back To Work With 6 Am Meeting With The Makers Of 'Bell Bottom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.