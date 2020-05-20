Dia Mirza Recalls Miss India Experience; Says 'I Have Never Believed In Competition'

From an actor to a producer to an environmental changemaker - Dia Mirza juggles her myriad roles with ease. Her journey began with the Miss India pageant. While looking back at 20 years, Dia said that the experience was 'surreal'. Later, Dia Mirza also opened up about the competition in the industry and the opportunities that were offered to her.

As an individual, I have never believed in competition: Dia Mirza

Interestingly, she talked about her journey from Hyderabad to Mumbai and said, "It was a journey that brought love and encouragement, but was still very daunting to go through alone. As an individual, I have never believed in competition, so for me it was about putting my best foot forward, enjoying myself and learning as much as I could". Further, to explain her journey from modelling to acting Dia Mirza said, "I happened to be spotted by a modelling agent who offered me a part-time job at 16. Everything happened very quickly after that — advertising campaigns, fashion shows, editorial shoots."

In addition, the 38-year-old actor said, "One thing led to another and I was selected from Hyderabad for the Miss India pageant.' While recalling her mother's reaction Dia added that "I remember my mother being really surprised that I wanted to take part!". After getting crowned the Miss India - Asia Pacific she went on to become an actor-producer and now a voice of environmental and wildlife conservation.

Later, she elaborated and remembered the winning moment of Miss India - Asia Pacific as she said, "We were announced the winners, crowned, wore our sashes, took that final walk, and had thousands of lights and cameras flashing in front of us — through all of that, I remember thinking 'where are my parents? I want to meet them'! In that moment I truly realised how happiness can be truly cherished when you have your family to share it with."

Sharing another memorable moment, Dia remembered the time when she got a chance to share the stage for a big group picture with all the previous international title winners from India including Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Diana Hayden and Yukta Mookhey along with the year 2000's other two winners - Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra. She also added that the three of them went on to win their respective international titles as well.

Expressing her gratitude, the Sanju actor said, "I recognised how lucky I was to be offered such an opportunity and I couldn't take it for granted". When asked what is the one thing that has stayed with her through since then, she said, "Be yourself. Staying authentic and speaking my truth was what set me apart then and continues to define me even now."

