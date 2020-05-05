IforIndia Concert: Dia Mirza Thanks People For Their Generosity

The 'I for India' concert was a noble initiative which was held on May 3, 2020, to raise funds for the nation's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Tiger Shroff pledged their support to the cause. Till now the stars have managed to rake in Rs 52 crores and the numbers are still increasing at a rapid pace. Thanking the fans for their support, Dia Mirza shared a post on Twitter.

Dia Mirza thank people for their contribution towards 'I for India' concert

The Sanju actress shared a post on the micro-blogging site where she applauded the contribution made by the people. Following the appreciation, Dia urged the citizens to continue showering their support for the war against the coronavirus pandemic. Dia thanked people for their act of generosity where people stepped up and contributed their part to help in the battle against the deadly outbreak.

Read: IforIndia Concert: Will Smith, Bryan Adams, Arijit Singh & Pritam's Segment Update

Read: IforIndia Concert: Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan And Ranveer Singh's Segment Update

Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity 💚🙏🏻

Please let’s continue supporting the war against #COVIDー19

Tap on the video to watch & donate NOW - https://t.co/BJzPjphhFN 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @GiveIndia#IforIndia #SocialForGood — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 5, 2020



“I for India” is India’s largest fundraiser concert, to help raise funds for the India COVID Response Fund (ICRF). The concert features India’s leading actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons, and industrialists – all coming together to support COVID relief work. Over 85 artists from different walks of like including superstars Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, among others turned signers for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood names like Mick Jagger, Will Smith, and Sophie Turner to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, 'I For India' on May 3. The line-up was introduced by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, with Akshay Kumar kick-starting the concert with a poem penned by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, titled "Tumse Ho Nahi Payega." It was followed by Aamir and his director-wife Kiran Rao, who said it was important in current times to extend support to the needy. "But most importantly, to not leave hope," Aamir said, urging people to donate for the frontline workers. The duo then sang classics such as Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun and Jeena Isika Naam Hai.

Read: IforIndia Concert Raises Rs 52 Crore With Over 85 Artists, Read Details

Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Bearded Avatar For 'I For India' Gig Is Winning Hearts, See Picture



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.