Dia Mirza Shares Motivational Post Amid Lockdown, Says 'we Need To Stand United'

An avid supporter of wildlife and a staunch environmentalist, actress Dia Mirza never holds her emotion when it comes to speaking her heart out about the environment. The actress who is quite active these days in disseminating information about the pandemic by associating with various organisations shared her views on the pandemic. The Sanju actress shared a series of tweets and expressed her views on the coronavirus outbreak.

Dia Mirza encourages people amid lockdown

Dia shared her opinions on Twitter where she asked people to step out and help to make a difference by serving the country and its people. In this way, she explained that people can make a huge difference and also help to remove this virus. She urged people to "stand in solidarity," and also wrote that she draws strength in the knowledge that she is part of the solution and so can other people be.

Honestly, if each one of us can identify even one family with young children that we can help during this time, we can collectively make a big difference. We need to stand united in solidarity. I draw strength in the knowledge that i am a part of the solution. Many more can! — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2020

Ensuring our children have access to nutrition, water, health and education must become our strongest resolve. #EachOneReachOne #EveryOneCounts — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2020

The loss of school days, timely health and nutrition services, protection from violence for the most vulnerable children should be the top priority for our nation as we gradually move to rebuild lives #EveryOneCounts #EachOneReachOne — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2020

In the following tweets, Dia wrote that people can adopt simple and easy means like ensuring that the children have access to nutrition, water, health, and education. In the third tweet, she reminded people of their top priorities amid the nationwide lockdown. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress wrote that the loss of school days, timely health, and nutrition services, protection from violence for the most vulnerable children should be the top priority for our nation as the people gradually move towards to rebuild the lives after the crisis.

'We should try to do our best to show the solidarity in this pandemic'

Several fans of the actress lauded her thoughts and emotions behind constructing a better world. Her fans also praised how the actress is striving hard to make this place a better one to survive in. One of the users who got inspired by the words of Dia wrote that these words were encouraging and asked people to be the solution to witness one in the country. Another user wrote that each one should try to do our best to show the solidarity in this pandemic situations. A third user chimed in and wrote that people should put in sincere efforts to keep this resolution.

This is so encouraging. We need to be the solution we strive to find. #EveryOneCounts — SavetheChildrenIndia (@stc_india) May 16, 2020

We should put efforts to keep this resolution — Prakash Swami (@Swami8472) May 16, 2020

One can't win poverty with a just donation if it is part of innovation and self sustain entrepreneurs it can make a diff. — Vramanu (@vramanu) May 16, 2020

This is so true. — Prakash Swami (@Swami8472) May 16, 2020

