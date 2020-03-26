The Debate
Dia Mirza Shares Photos And Videos Of Her Environment-friendly Home; Check Posts

Bollywood News

Dia Mirza recently shared a story on her Instagram where she mentioned that she felt grateful and shared pictures and videos of her environment-friendly home.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is one of the renowned models in Bollywood. Apart from being a model, she is also an actor, producer and a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador. The actor recently posted an Instagram story where she shared pictures of her environment-friendly home. Fans also loved the view from inside and outside her house.

ALSO READ | Post Divorce & 'Thappad', Dia Mirza Says People Look At Her With Awe & Admiration

Dia Mirza's environment-friendly home

Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of the view from her bedroom. There were different types of plants near her window. The actor captioned the image as gratitude and she also advised her fans to stay safe during the Coronavirus crises. In her second Instagram story, she shared a picture of her living room. The pictures show Dia's love for plants.

DUA

 

DIA

Dia Mirza's post during Janata Curfew

The actor not only shared photos but also videos of the view outside her house. The actor took to her Twitter handle to share the videos where there was a beautiful green environment outside her house. She shared a video were birds were chirping. In another video, the actor was also seen clapping hands during Janta Curfew and she also appreciated the efforts of the government to fight against the deadly virus. In the video, the view from her balcony was also fabulous. 

ALSO READ | World Wildlife Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik, Dia Mirza Celebrate Biodiversity

ALSO READ | 'Keep Your Heart Open For Love': Dia Mirza's Heartfelt Thank You Note To 'Thappad' Fans

ALSO READ | Thappad: Dia Mirza's Hilarious Response To Kapil Sharma When He Tries To Flirt With Her

 

 

