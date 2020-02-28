Thappad: Dia Mirza's Hilarious Response To Kapil Sharma When He Tries To Flirt With Her

Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza's upcoming film, Thappad, hit the screens on February 28. To promote Thappad, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and the film's director Anubhav Sinha featured on the previos day's episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil. The episode was full of hilarious moments, and at one point, Kapil Sharma even tried to flirt with Dia Mirza. However, Kapil Sharma had to face a hilarious rejection as Dia reminded him of the theme of Thappad.

In the video, Kapil Sharma tries to flirt with Dia Mirza. He asks her if she would like some coffee, tea or would prefer direct flirting. Dia Mirza gave a witty response to Kapil Sharma's comment, asking him if he knew about the theme of her film, Thappad (slap). In reply, Kapil Sharma recites Sonakshi Sinha's dialogue from Dabangg, "Thappad se darr nahi lagta memsahib, pyar se lagta hai. (I am not afraid of a slap, but I am afraid of falling in love)"

Thappad will narrate the story of a wife who fights against her husband after he slaps her. Alongside Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza, the film will also star Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in prominent roles. In a recent event, Dia Mirza told the media that Thappad was one of her greatest accomplishments. She said that when she heard the thematic line of the film, she knew she had to be part of the film. She did not care what role she played, what mattered was that this story was being heard.

