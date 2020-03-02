'Keep Your Heart Open For Love': Dia Mirza's Heartfelt Thank You Note To 'Thappad' Fans

Dia Mirza is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Thappad. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Ever since the trailer of Thappad was released, the film has been garnering a positive response from the audience. She recently shared a heartfelt post to address the same as well. Read on to know more about the post from Dia Mirza's Instagram:

Dia Mirza shares heartfelt ‘thank you’ post

Dia Mirza’s current film, Thappad has received a thumbs up from the audience and critics. She shared a picture with her Thappad cast Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. In the caption, she shared how blessed she has felt after reading all the positive feedback that she has been receiving for the film.

Dia Mirza also took the opportunity to spread awareness about gender equality. It looks like the picture shared by her was taken during the shoot of the film. She also said in the caption that one must always keep their hearts open for love and respect.

Check out Dia Mirza’s Instagram post here:

Thappad revolves around the story of a housewife who is in a relationship where she is conditioned with patriarchy. The film depicts her struggle as she tries to overcome the various challenges that life poses. Taapsee Pannu’s fearless performance in the film has been lauded by the critics.

In a previous interview, Dia Mirza complimented her co-star Taapsee Pannu by calling her a ‘fierce lioness’. She also added that she hopes to work on more such films that showcase the real truth in society. She said that Thappad is one such film.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Dia Mirza has worked with Anubhav Sinha. The actor has previously worked with the director in films like Dus and Cash. Thappad marks the third collaboration of Dia Mirza with Sinha.

