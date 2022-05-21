Dia Mirza Slams Airline For 3-hour Ordeal Due To Cancellation, Asks 'where Are Our Bags?'

Dia Mirza expressed her displeasure against Vistara airlines after facing inconvenience during her recent flight from Mumbai to Delhi. In a recent social media post, the actor shed light on the incident and even urged the airlines to inform her and other passengers about the status of their baggage.

Dia Mirza lashes out at Vistara staff

Dia Mirza took to her official Twitter handle at 3 in the morning on Saturday and expressed her anger over the lack of assistance from Vistara airline staff following the cancellation of her flight. She revealed that she was flying from Mumbai to Delhi when the flight was diverted to Jaipur and landed there. She mentioned that they were all made to wait for three hours in the aircraft, before an announcement that the flight was cancelled while asking them to disembark. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Mein star said there was no staff or airport authorities to provide any help or answers. While ending the note, she asked the airlines where the baggage of the passengers was.

The tweet read. "UK904 to Delhi, is diverted to land in Jaipur. We wait inside the aircraft for 3hrs. Then we are told the flight is cancelled and are asked to disembark. NO ONE for the airport authority or Vistara to offer any help or answers. Where are our bags?" (sic)

On the other hand, the official Twitter handle of the Vistara airlines posted a note informing their passengers about the diversion of the flight to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi while asking everyone to stay tuned for more updates. Numerous passengers from the flight took to their respective Twitter handles and expressed their anger over the airlines making them wait for more than three hours without food or water.

Dia Mirza on the work front

Dia Mirza is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Bheed in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. It will be an anthology backed by Anubhav Sinha and will feature short films by Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Ketan Mehta and other filmmakers. The film has now locked a release date and will be available for the audience to watch from November 18, 2022.

On the other hand, Dia recently dropped the first look of her upcoming film, Dhak Dhak, also featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah's interesting characters embark upon a motorcycle trip to the Himalayas.