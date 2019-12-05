Dia Mirza's Sense Of Style Is Impeccable & These Photos Are Proof

Dia Mirza made India proud on a global platform when she won the Miss Asia Pacific title in the year 2000. After that, Dia Mirza made her impressive Bollywood debut opposite South Superstar actor R. Madhavan in the movie Rehna hai tere dil mein. Since then, Dia Mirza has acted in several Bollywood movies. Her last movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor titled Sanju was a blockbuster hit. The beauty queen is also a producer and well-known social activist. Irrespective of being such a busy and multi-faced personality, Dia manages to keep her fashion game on point and her red carpet looks are proof. Here we take a close look at the style lookbook of the Fashion Diva-

Also Read: Dia Mirza Feels Helpless & Frightened Over The Gangrape And Murder Of Hyderabad Doctor

Times When Dia Mirza Proved She's A Style Diva

Dia Mirza in a flowy gown

Dia Mirza made heads turn, when she walked the red carpet of the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019. The RHTDM actress looked breathtaking in this thigh-high slit, printed flowy printed gown. The intricate details of her v-neck gown are marvellous. Dia opted for her statement nude lips and light eye-makeup. In fact, Dia Mirza won the Filmfare Award for the Woman of Style and Substance category.

Also Read: Dia Mirza Posts A Picture With A Heartwarming Caption With Friend Siddharth Shanghvi

Dia dazzles in red

Dia Mirza gleamed with panache when she wore this stunning red dress for an award ceremony. The Sanju actress looked beautiful in this red gown with net details. Her diamond jewellery with big green stones accentuates her overall look to a great extent.

Also Read:Thalaivi: Dia Mirza Lauds Teaser With Incorrect Title, Corrects It When Pointed Out By Fan

Dia slays in this lemon green dress

Lemon green or fluorescent shades often take away all the limelight from your overall look. This is because such shades can either make or break your entire look. However, in Dia's case, the talented actor rocked the outfit to a T. Her simple beachy waves hairstyle and subtle makeup made her look truly gorgeous. This western dress is a real steal from the actor's wardrobe.

Also Read: Imran Khan's Picture With Dia Mirza & Aditi Prompts Fans To Say 'lost And Found'

Dia's traditional avatar

In this photo, Dia looks supremely graceful in a blush pink sari. The grace with which she has carried her sari is something one must learn from the actor. The most unique thing about this traditional look of hers is that she isn't wearing any heavy jewellery at all. The actor has accessorised her look with just a pair of matching mid-size drop earrings that perfectly compliments her ethnic look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.