Imran Khan's Picture With Dia Mirza & Aditi Prompts Fans To Say 'lost And Found'

Imran Khan, who started his career as an actor and director in the Hindi film industry with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, has recently been less visible in the public eye and seems to have gone off the grid. He was last seen in a TV series titled The Mini Truck in the year 2017 after which he was not seen in Bollywood. Although he is active on social media, he mostly posts images about how he is misunderstood as the Prime Minister of Pakistan as they share the same name. Recently, he was seen in a picture uploaded by Dia Mirza where fans commented "lost and found" on the picture.

Dia Mirza’s post

In the post, we can see that Imran Khan in the extreme right of the photo. He is seen in casual wear and his short hair. In the picture, we can see him with Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nimrat Kaur, Homi Adajania, and Diana Penty. They were out together for a brunch, going by the caption, and were seen having fun.

Here are some fan reactions after seeing Imran in the picture:

Here are a few funny pictures Imran Khan has shared on his Instagram:

Imran has stayed away from movies after he married Avantika and had a daughter named Imara. They both got married in a fairytale-like wedding in Mumbai on January 11, 2011, and hosted a reception at Taj Land's End Hotel.

