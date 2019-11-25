Thalaivi: Dia Mirza Lauds Teaser With Incorrect Title, Corrects It When Pointed Out By Fan

After playing Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, one of the most prominent names in the 1857 freedom uprising, Kangana Ranaut is all set to play another popular leader over one-and-a-half centuries later. The actor is stepping into the shoes of late J Jayalalitha, an actor who went to achieve massive successs as a politician, serving as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu over four terms. After buzz over the casting of Kangana and reports of other members of the cast, the first look and teaser of Thalaivi was finally unveiled and became a talking point on social media. One of those who was most impressed was Dia Mirza. While the actor termed the teaser as a ‘cracker’, she termed the late leader and the movie as ‘Thalaiva’ instead of 'Thalaivi'. As a fan pointed it out, the actor was quick to accept her mistake.

The teaser of Thalaivi featured Kangana Ranaut in two getups, one from Jayalalitha’s initial days as an bubbly actor, and the other being adored by thousands as a leader. Replying to the teaser, Dia Mirza wrote, “BOOM!!! What a cracker of a trailer! What a woman, what a life. Kudos team #Thalaiva #KanganaRanaut.” A fan, however, pointed to her that it was ‘Thalaivi’ and not ‘Thalaiva’. Dia was quick to correct and use an emoji to convey her respect.

Jayalalitha was known as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', or in other words, a ‘Revolutionary Leader.’ 'Thalaiva', on the other hand, means leader too. Rajinikanth is famously addressed with the title or with ‘Thalaivar’. Other popular names in Tamil Nadu like Ajith and Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni are addressed as ‘Thala’, meaning a leader as well.

Meanwhile, Thalaivi is set to star Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, as he was fondly known as, also an actor who became a CM. Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 26, 2020. This is Kangana Ranaut's first full-fledged role down South.

