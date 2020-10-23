Diana Penty Gives Peek Into Her '2 Am Cravings', Says 'Time For Dosas'

On Thursday night, Diana Penty took to Instagram and posted a video in which she was seen preparing some food at 2 am in night. Diana revealed that she had some 'cravings'. In the video, the actor was all busy preparing dosas in the kitchen. She munched on the dosa along with some chutneys.

Sharing the video, Diana Penty wrote, 'When you have 2 am cravings. Time for dosaaaaaaaass'. As soon as her post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on the video. As Diana sported a basic black tee and shorts at night, a user asked, 'Who wears denim shorts at 2 am?', whereas another fan asked, 'Who made the potato masala and chutneys?'. Many simply dropped endearing comments on Diana's post. 'Yeah, she cooks too. You are perfect,' read another comment on Diana Penty's Instagram post.

Earlier, Diana Penty extended a helping hand to police authorities and distributed essential equipment to keep health risks at bay. She distributed sanitizers and eyewear to the cops. Through her 'Khaki Project', Diana revealed that she raised more than Rs. 17 lakhs and provided safety essentials to 5800 police officers across 34 police stations in Mumbai. Diana shared a video that gave a peek into some photos with the cops. She wrote, 'Thank you from every corner of my heart to each and every one of you for your generous contribution towards The Khaki Project. Your love and support is what kept us going'.

On the work front, Diana was last seen in the movie, Khandaani Shafakhana, alongside Priyansh Jora, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma. Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film garnered decent reviews from fans. Diana is now gearing up for her upcoming film, Shiddat. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

In 2019, Diana had shared the title poster of the movie. Soon, fans expressed excitement to watch her in the same. Athiya Shetty had written 'Yay, D! so excited' on her post. Take a look at Shiddat's title poster below.

