Diana Penty Stuns In Close-up Portraits, Says 'Posing Is A Performing Art'

On Monday night, September 21, Diana Penty took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of stunning portraits of herself. As seen in the pics, the actor wore minimal makeup and left her hair naturally open. Sharing the close-up pictures, Diana wrote, "Posing is a performing art" followed by laughter emoticons.

As soon as Diana Penty's Instagram posts were up, many rushed to comment on the post. While a user wrote, "Super gorgeous this look is…splendid beyond words", many went on to call her "beauty". A bunch of fans simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Earlier, Diana Penty shared an adorable picture with her dog. In the pic, the duo was busy sneaking out of the window. Diana pulled off a comfy tee. "Teammates for life...Note to self: Her biceps are bigger than mine#TailsOfVickyAndD" she wrote. In no time, actors Sonali Bendre and Dia Mirza dropped endearing comments on Diana Penty's Instagram post. Whereas a fan also spoke about Diana's performance in the 2017 film, Lucknow Central.

"Just saw the movie Lucknow Central and enjoyed your performance, Thank you," read a user's comment. Diana keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts at home. Earlier, she expressed how biscuits and tea together during rains is the best combination. She also posted a throwback picture and wrote, "Wanna ride away in 2021."

What's next for Diana Penty?

On the work front, Diana was last seen in the movie, Khandaani Shafakhana, alongside Priyansh Jora, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma. Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film garnered decent reviews from fans. The film chronicles the story of a feisty woman who opens up a sex clinic to spread awareness. Diana is now gearing up for her upcoming film, Shiddat.

"I'll start shooting for Shiddat next month. It's a film with Maddock. I started my career with the same production house that backed Cocktail. It's really exciting to work with them again," Diana told PTI when she walked the ramp of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 for designer Riddhi Mehra. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.