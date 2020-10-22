Shahid Kapoor Gives Peek Into Early Morning Cricket Practice, Says 'Wake Up With Drive'

On Thursday morning, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a video in which he was seen practising cricket. Shahid called it his 'early morning' session and wrote, 'Wake up with drive'. In the clip, the actor was seen polishing his batting skills as he hit a straight drive.

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to drop comments on it. His Jersey co-star, Mrunal Thakur, was quick to drop an endearing comment. A user wrote, 'Shahid, you are perfect in everything'. An amused fan penned 'cracking that shot' followed by awestruck emoticons. Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on Shahid Kapoor's video.

'Early mornings.. wake up with drive'

Also Read |Sanjana Sanghi Wishes The 'Heer To Her Mandy' Nargis Fakhri A Happy Birthday; See Picture

On Wednesday night, Kapoor dropped another video in which he was seen enjoying the breeze while he was travelling in his car. The Kabir Singh star sported a crisp white shirt and also wore a pair of black classy sunglasses. He particularly went on to flaunt his jawline. 'Hawa Hawa,' he wrote on Instagram. Once again, his video met with a flurry of comments.

Also Read |Adnan Sami Tickles Funny Bone With 90s Filmy Songs, Shares Fan-made Videos; Watch

Also Read |Kavita Kaushik Calls The Authorities On A Man Who Sent Her Inappropriate Images

Shahid Kapoor's movies

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Kabir Singh, alongside Kiara Advani. The movie is a remake of the hit 2017 film titled Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh received mixed reviews from moviegoers. The songs from the film hit the bullseye.

Shahid is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur, which is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath. More so, the movie was a huge success as it garnered positive reviews from fans. On October 19, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his movie.

'It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey. In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive. @mrunalofficial2016 @gowtamnaidu @amanthegill @boscomartis @im_anilmehta,' wrote Shahid Kapoor.

Also Read |Mira Kapoor Makes Her Mom's Favourite Childhood Sindhi Breakfast, Says 'Always A Foodie'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.