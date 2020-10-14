Diana Penty Thanks People For 'generous Contribution' For Policemen Amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has created a row of difficulties for everyone, especially the frontline workers who are performing their duties tirelessly. Amid the pandemic, several Bollywood stars are stepping out and lending their hand of help to the needy by providing essentials. Actress Diana Penty recently extended a helping hand to police authorities to distribute essential equipment to keep health risks at bay. Keeping in mind the grave challenges that are being faced by the policemen in providing assistance to citizens on a round-the-clock basis, the actress distributed sanitizers and eyewear to the cops.

Diana Penty extends help to police personnel in Mumbai

Through her ‘Khaki Project’, the Cocktail actress has raised more than Rs. 17 lakhs. This has helped provide safety essentials to 5800 police personnel across 34 police stations in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video while informing fans about the initiative and to what extent it helped the people. The video showed several policemen being provided with the essentials by the actress and Salaam Bombay Foundation who helped the actress to reach out to every police station in Mumbai.

While thanking people for their support, the actress wrote, “Thank you from every corner of my heart to each and every one of you for your generous contribution towards The Khaki Project. Your love and support is what kept us going. A special shout-out to Salaam Bombay Foundation for all the assistance in making this happen. More power to you guys. We are truly grateful for all the things we could accomplish with your kindness.”

Several fans of the actress hailed her move to help the policemen in Mumbai and also poured in their blessings for Diana. One of the users wrote, “wow nice job Diana.” Another user quipped, “Keep up the great work.” A third user chimed in and wrote that everything was possible with the contribution made by the actress. Another user appreciated the actress’s step and wrote, “Great work by a pretty girl.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Diana was last seen in the comedy-drama flick Khandaani Shafakhana. Apart from the actress, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Varun Sharma, and Annu Kapoor. It is helmed by director Shilpi Dasgupta. For her next, the actor boats the cast ensemble of an upcoming romantic drama film, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is produced by T-Series and Maddock Films. It features Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina.

