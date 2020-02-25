Diana Penty Skips Gym To Celebrate 'Pancake Day', Poses With Plate Full Of Pancakes; See

Most of us have that one friend in our group, who eats as much as they want but never gains even a kilo. Seems like Bollywood actor-model Diana Penty could be that friend in her group. She has not only amused the audience with her on-screen performances but many of her fans have praised her for a toned and well-maintained figure.

While many other celebrities share their gym workout glimpses regularly, Diana's posts always trigger the cravings. From vada pav to the burger, Diana Penty has showcased every possible mouth-watering item on her social media feed. Recently, pancakes also came in the radar.

The Cocktail actor posted a picture recently. She is posing in a white bathrobe with a plate. A couple of pancakes with a few toppings is served on her plate. Her caption reads, 'I swear I’ll workout tomorrow... 😛🏋🏻‍♀️ #PancakeDay 🥞'. Many from her fans and followers poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with love and fire emoticons. Whereas, a few recommended her different sauces to try with the pancake. For the unversed, today, that is February 25, 2020, is celebrated as Pancake Day.

Check her post below:

On the work front, Diana Penty, who was last seen playing a guest appearance in Sonakshi Sinha's Khandani Shafakhana, is currently busy shooting her upcoming film Shiddat. Apart from her, the film also features actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. The film will be jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the production banner of T-Series and Maddock Films.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Diana Penty Instagram)

