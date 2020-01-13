From Alia Bhatt To Diana Penty; Celeb-inspired Holiday Makeup Ideas To Try This Winter

Winter brings with it the spirit of festivity. The cold months are the best time for you to retrospect and reflect on the year that went by and look forward to a new year. But besides all this, the holidays are now in and the party season is in full swing. While you are all out enjoying with your friends, you might have to bring up some amazing ideas about what to wear this holiday season.

But if you are someone who wants to go a little overboard you can opt for some warm and wintery makeup. It is nothing like choosing a snowy theme for your wardrobe by choosing the makeup that will complement the season. Here are some amazing holiday season makeup ideas inspired by the fashion divas of Bollywood who have given us the perfect winter looks.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia was seen going all beige and nude for her look for several events that she was recently spotted at. With her beautiful dress matching her makeup, the actor opted for a glowy, radiant look. The actor went for a warm undertone foundation, with nude and coral lipstick, loads of highlighter and nude eyeshadow with a bit of highlighter on the flicker of her eyes. This minimal makeup was all about elegance and glam.

Diana Penty:

Diana certainly took the makeup game to a whole new level by flaunting the iridescent eye makeup look. Her amazing holographic eyeshadow is something you can try if you want to create a dramatic look for a night party. With a crisp winged eyeliner, add some holographic eyeshadow to amp up your style game this winter.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

If you are someone who loves glitter and dewy makeup look then this is the look for you. Priyanka just nailed the amazing wine matte lips with a hint of glitter eyeshadow that levels up the holiday makeup game to a whole new level. With loads of highlighter that compliments her facial structure just right and bold wine matte lips, this look is just apt for any evening party or a family dinner.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram/ Diana Penty Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram