Diana Penty Gorges On 'vada Pav' Amidst Shoot For Upcoming Film 'Shiddat' In Pune, See Pic

Diana Penty made a groundbreaking Bollywood debut with the 2012 hit film Cocktail directed by Homi Adajania. The actor has since then created a niche for herself not just in front of the camera but also as a fashion icon. The Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor is currently filming for her upcoming film Shiddat and doesn't miss out on being a foodie amidst the hectic shoot schedule.

While in Pune for the shoot of the Kunal Deshmukh directorial, Diana Penty took to her social media account on Saturday evening and posted rather quirky pictures of herself relishing a Puneri vada pav. The favorite local Maharashtrian snack is one of the specialties of the city and the actor can be seen treating her taste buds in the pictures. She even captioned the post saying, "Vada pav is life" and we couldn't agree more.

Take a look:

Diana had earlier posted a video of herself from Pune asking her followers for suggestions of the food specialties of the city. Of the recommendations given by her fans, the actor has already tried the famous Puneri missal and the iconic milkshake-cum-dessert mango mastani. She even posted an update about the same.

Have a look:

Food to me is what Pune is to a Punekar 😄

Send me some suggestions please!! pic.twitter.com/HcIBJkDIFJ — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 7, 2020

Thank you guys for all your recommendations! I had Puneri Missal and Mango Mastani and it was soooooo gooood!

Next stop is Dutta Vadapav on my way to Mumbai 😬 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 8, 2020

In a recent interaction with the media, Dinesh Vijan, the film’s producer, revealed that Shiddat is not an ordinary love story but also portrays the length to which one can go for it. He further added that the film speaks volumes about the passion that triumphs all perils and beliefs. The producer concluded, that the belief in one’s heart and the drive to do certain things to achieve it, is what the film Shiddat is about.

About Shiddat

Shiddat is slated for theatrical release by the end of this year. the film features actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films.

