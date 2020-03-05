Diana Penty's Sun-kissed Picture Will Brighten Up Your Day; See Post

Bollywood actor Diana Penty made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Fans have also seen her brilliant performance in the movies like Happy Bhaag Jaayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Lucknow Central and many more movies. Apart from her acting prowess, fans hail the diva for her keen sense of fashion.

She also knows aptly how to use social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Taking to Instagram, recently the actor shared a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of herself. The picture is doing rounds on social media and is loved by her fans.

In the picture, Diana Penty is seen sitting inside her car. She can be seen wearing a sleeveless top with minimal makeup and her sleek hair is kept open. She is gazing at the camera as she poses and the sun is seen touching her gorgeous skin.

Have a look at the picture shared by Diana Penty here:

What is next in store for Diana Penty?

Diana Penty was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 comedy movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jaayegi. It was a sequel top her 2016 movie Happy Bhag Jaayegi. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie was jointly bankrolled by Aanand L.Rai and Krishika Lulla. Apart from her, the movie featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill, Piyush Mishra and Ali Fazal in prominent roles.

The actor will next feature in the romantic drama Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the movie will be jointly produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-series. Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love will also have Mohit Rana, Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The film, as per reports, is slated to release in 2020. However, the official date of the release has not yet been announced by the makers.

