Did Rajkummar Rao Undergo Plastic Surgery? Bheed Actor Reveals Truth

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently addressed rumours about undergoing plastic surgery. The Trapped actor denied the rumours and said that upon hearing such things, he only smiles at the fact that people are actively discussing this. Rajkummar Rao has previously opened up about not getting enough opportunities due to his looks.

Rao was in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan when he cleared the air surrounding the rumours about getting plastic surgery. Kannan showed the Shahid actor a comment from the social media platform Reddit, in which a fan asked, "Has Rajkummar Rao undergone plastic surgery?" Rao said in Hindi that he has not gone through plastic surgery, saying, "No brother, I did not go through plastic surgery."

When he was further inquired about how he reacts to rumours such as this, the actor said that he just smiles when people talk about things like this. "I say nothing," said the Bheed actor. He added, "I just smile at the fact that people talk about these things."

Rajkummar Rao's career

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with 2010's Rann, and in the same year, appeared in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Just three years later, the actor won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his role in Hansal Mehta's Shahid. Rao subsequently appeared in films such as Queen, Dolly Ki Doli, Behen Hogi Teri, and Aligarh. His standout films include HIT: The First Case, Newton, Stree, Monica, O My Darling and Seeking True Love.

The actor last appeared in Bheed by director Anubhav Sinha. He was seen in the film based around the COVID-19 lockdown alongside actor Bhumi Pednekar. He is slated to appear in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and the web series Guns & Gulaabs from directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Recently, it was revealed that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be reuniting for Stree 2, the shooting for which will begin in July 2023.