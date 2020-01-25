Did Richa Chadha & Kangana Ranaut Get Along Well On 'Panga' Sets? 'Fukrey' Actor Answers

With great reviews pouring in for Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's sports drama, Panga, the latter was asked about her experience working with the film's lead. Given that the Queen actor has a reputation of not getting along with her co-stars, Chadha was asked the question at a press conference.

Richa Chadha answers

Pegging it as an 'old assumption' that two female leads do not get along well, Richa Chadha stated that it is not always necessary to be the 'best of friends', but one can always be 'civil and cordial', enough for people to work with each other. Adding that a few people in the industry questioned her decision of signing the film, the Fukrey actor stated that she found the character quite interesting and quite enjoyed working on the film.

Kangana Ranaut's Panga although clashing with Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3 at the ticketing counters seems to be entertaining the audiences. Given the ratings by well-know trade analyst & film critic, Taran Adarsh, it is safe to say that viewers should definitely catch the entertaining storyline. Describing it as a 'content-driven film that is rich in merits', Taran Adarsh gave Kangana's Ranaut's sports drama a 3.5 rating out of 5. Dishing praise on Kangana and calling her performance an 'award-worthy act', the well-known film critic pegged the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial as one of her 'best works'.

However, despite garnering good reviews, Kangana Ranaut's Panga had a slow start on Friday, thus earning an estimated total of Rs 2.5 crores at the ticketing counters, as per Box Office reports. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crores, Kangana Ranaut's Panga is said to make a total of around Rs. 4 crores which is lower than the actress' previous stint, Judgementall Hai Kya. A Box Office India report suggested that even if the film mints a double on Saturday, it would still struggle.

