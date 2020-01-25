Kangana's Panga Shows Low Spark, 'Street Dancer 3D' Records Massive Opening On Day 1

Despite garnering good reviews, Kangana Ranaut's Panga had a slow start on Friday, thus earning an estimated total of Rs 2.5 crores at the ticketing counters, as per Box Office reports. Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor's dance drama made an impressive opening by minting a total of Rs 11 crores on opening day.

Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D

Made on a budget of Rs 25 crores, Kangana Ranaut's Panga is said to make a total of around Rs. 4 crores which is lower than the actress' previous stint, Judgementall Hai Kya. A Box Office India report suggested that even if the film mints a double on Saturday, it would still struggle. Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D made on a massive budget of Rs 95 crores is said to be doing extremely well in the Mumbai circuit.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Pick For The 'Panga King' Of The Indian Cricket Team

Kangana Ranaut's Panga & Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3 although clashing at the ticketing counters seem to be entertaining the audiences. Given the ratings by well-know trade analyst & film critic, Taran Adarsh, it is safe to say that viewers should definitely catch the entertaining storylines. Describing it as a 'content-driven film that is rich in merits', Taran Adarsh gave Kangana's Ranaut's sports drama a 3.5 rating out of 5. Dishing praise on Kangana and calling her performance an 'award-worthy act', the well-known film critic pegged the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial as one of her 'best works'.

READ: 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3': Here's How Much A Well-known Trade Analyst Rated The Films

Giving a one-word review on Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, Taran Adarsh described it as a film that 'will dance its way into your hearts'. Praising director Remo D'Souza, Adarsh claimed that he has aced choreography, drama, music, and emotions thus delivering yet another Box Office winner.

Meanwhile, social media users and fans too have given both the films a thumbs-up. While one netizen called the sports & dance drama great, another one just dished praise on the Varun Dhawan starrer pegging it as an 'entertaining watch'.

@remodsouza @Varun_dvn @Rangoli_A



both #StreetDancer3D abd #Panga are great piece of art , story , cinematography.

One shows rich international level visuals , and the second teach you how to live life happily.



Awesome weekend — Manish Dhaka (@mkdhaka97) January 24, 2020

#StreetDancer3D #VarunDhawan#ShraddhaKapoor



One Word Review - ENTERTAINING

⭐⭐⭐½



I Liked Varun/Shraddha Pair

& Dance Choreography



But Direction Is Not That Good !!

Weak story



Though You Can Go & Watch With Your Family On This Republic Day#mrkhbri — Mr Khabri (@mrkhbri) January 24, 2020

As per reports, popular trade analysts assumed that Street Dancer 3D will dominate the silver screens on its opening day and will collect around Rs. 15 crores, but the dance drama recorded a total of Rs 11 crores on opening day. Trade analyst Girish Johar also claimed that Kangana's sports drama will make a total of Rs 5 crores. However, Panga recorded half the predicted number.

READ: Street Dancer 3D: The Cost Of Nora Fatehi's Hairdo In The Film Will Blow Your Mind

READ: Remo D'Souza Fulfills Wife's Dream With Street Dancer 3D; It Has THIS Times Square Connect

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.