Richa Chadha Opens Up On Being In Relationship With Ali Fazal And Their Marriage Plans

Bollywood star Richa Chadha and actor-model Ali Fazal have always been candid about her relationship and never shied away from expressing their affection for each other in public appearances or social media. The two actors have also shared the screen in the comedy-drama Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

Richa Chadha on the prospects of marrying Ali Fazal

When asked about marrying Ali Fazal, in an interview with a media daily, Richa Chadha stated that they do not have time for marriage right now. She added that if they were to talk about marriage, she does not really have the dates in March and May would be too hot. She also revealed that she will be shooting a film in June. Richa further explained that it rains too much in July so it will become a line production job. Richa Chadha clarified that they are waiting and chilling at the moment, and are in a happy space. She further added that their relationship is a great creative partnership and no one that sees them together feels like it’s a mismatch.

Richa Chadha stated that it’s a miracle as it is rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films and literature. She also said that Ali Fazal is very progressive and liberal which she believes is very rare to find in the film industry. Richa concluded saying that they never expected to end up together and that it all happened organically.

Apart from her marriage plans, Richa Chadha also opened up about the stereotypes in the film industry. When asked about the desired skin colour for heroines, she revealed that the situation is better now, as we do see duskier actresses. She also pointed out the difference in the skin tone of an actress at 20 and that when she turns 34.

Richa Chadha's upcoming film Panga releases January 24

Richa Chadha will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The film also features Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, and Jassie Gill. Panga is set to release on January 24, this week.

Image credits: Instagram | Richa Chadha

