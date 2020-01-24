Kangana Ranaut's Black Outfits To Take Inspiration From; See Pictures

Panga actor Kangana Ranaut’s team has been posting some of the most fashionable looks of the actor on their Instagram account. Irrespective of what she wears, be it traditional or western, Kangana Ranaut seems to nail the look to perfection. The actor has sported an array of look in black that is too good to miss. Here’s a peek into Kangana’s wardrobe and her best black outfits.

Kangana Ranaut’s photos

Kangana Ranaut wore a black floral dress and nailed the retro look to perfection. The dress heavy necklace complemented the dress well. She had her hair tied up as she wore minimum makeup for the look.

Kangana Ranaut wore a black coloured pantsuit with a cream coloured corset. Her pantsuit had a shimmering silver design on them, which brought out the colour of the suit. She had her hair pulled back as she wore some heavy eye makeup for a dramatic effect.

Kangana Ranaut made heads turn as she wore a black and white patterned sari. She accessorised the look with a white pearled choker. Her dramatic makeup and her smoky eye look were no less than inspirational.

Kangana Ranaut sizzled in a slit bell sleeves peplum top and a white slit skirt. She wore a pair of black high heels to complete the look as she posed for the lens. She had her hair tied up in a neat bun and she accessorised the look with a pair of diamond earrings.

Kangana Ranaut’s Cannes 2018 oozed the 90s vibe. Her black coloured Sabyasachi sari and her white pearl choker to complement the look. Her fans praised her for carrying the look with utmost grace and elegance.

