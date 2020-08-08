Did Saif Ali Khan Wish To Take His Father Mansoor Ali Khan's Cricket Legacy Forward?

In an interview given in 2015 to a leading daily, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about taking his father’s cricket legacy forward and opined that he doesn’t have the ‘natural genius’ that his father had. Adding to the same, Saif Ali Khan revealed that when a child turns 10 or 11, people can see the genius in them, as their reflexes turn far better than most people. Furthermore, he mentioned that it is a talent that gets spotted early on in one’s life.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Aamir Khan & Saif Ali Khan Look Suave In This Throwback Post

Saif speaks about his father

Speaking about his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s skills on the field, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that he remembers his father as a stylish batsman, however, his greatest feat was playing with one eye. Saif added that when he turned five, his father quit playing international cricket. Saif Ali khan’s mother, Sharmila Tagore in an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that Saif’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan likes playing cricket and remarked that most of his likes resemble his grandfather’s. Moreover, the young star is often spotted playing cricket in the city. Take a look:

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Movie 'Roadside Romeo' Was His First Indian Voice-over Project

Also Read | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Shoot To Resume With A Dance Sequel Comprising 200 Chorus Dancers?

What's next for Saif?

Saif was last seen with Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala in Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie chronicles the story of a casanova father, and a hippie mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya F in Bollywood. The actor will be seen next with Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Go Goa Gone 2.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Aamir Khan & Saif Ali Khan Look Suave In This Throwback Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.