'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Shoot To Resume With A Dance Sequel Comprising 200 Chorus Dancers?

The highly-anticipated sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, titled Bunty Aur Babli 2, will be resuming the shoot with a grand song-and-dance sequel comprising 200 chorus dancers, suggests a report by Bollywood Hungama. However, it has also been reported that one of film's lead couple, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are dissenting this decision of the filmmakers. The shoot of the film has been said to resume this month, i.e. August.

Rani and Saif to shoot with 200 chorus dancers amid pandemic?

According to a recent report of the online portal, producer Aditya Chopra has plans of shooting an elaborate choreographic song with an abundance of chorus dancers accompanying the lead cast of the film. A source also revealed to the portal that Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are unhappy with the decision. The source also informed that both Saif and Rani have already dissented Chopra's decision of being put with a huge crowd during such unprecedented times of Coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the source added that although Aditya Chopra will, of course, be taking every possible precaution, Saif and Rani would rather prefer scaling down the grandeur of the song. Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, lead actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had revealed that he has completed a major portion of Bunty Aur Babli 2's shoot before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. Now, after a four-month halt, the cast and crew are gearing up to head back to the sets, said Chaturvedi.

Elaborating more about the same, the Gully Boy fame had also shared that they only have a shooting schedule of 10-15 days remaining, which will hopefully begin in August. The 27-year-old expressed saying he is quite certain that the makers will prioritise their safety and will take necessary precautions under consideration to shoot the last schedule at Yash Raj Studios.

About Bunty Aur Babli 2, the highly-anticipated film is directly by Varun V Sharma. The crime comedy-drama also marks the directorial debut of Sharma in Bollywood. Produced under Yash Raj Films, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari in the lead roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers

