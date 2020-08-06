Saif Ali Khan's Movie 'Roadside Romeo' Was His First Indian Voice-over Project

The film Roadside Romeo was an Indian animated film written and directed by Jugal Hansraj. The film Roadside Romeo followed the story of a dog who lives in Mumbai and his girlfriend. Saif Ali Khan voiced the character of Romeo in the film while Kareena Kapoor Khan voiced the character of Romeo’s girlfriend, Laila. The other characters were voiced by Javed Jaffery, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda and Suresh Menon.
Javed Jaffery voiced the character Charlie Anna, a don of the slum. Vrajesh Hirjee voiced the character Guru, the oldest and the wisest among the four goons. Kiku Sharda was seen as Hero English, the second member of the gang. Suresh Menon voiced the character of the third member of the gang. Sanjay Mishra lent his voice to the character of Charli Anna’s official spy.
