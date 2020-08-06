Saif Ali Khan's Movie 'Roadside Romeo' Was His First Indian Voice-over Project

The film Roadside Romeo was an Indian animated film written and directed by Jugal Hansraj. The film Roadside Romeo followed the story of a dog who lives in Mumbai and his girlfriend. Saif Ali Khan voiced the character of Romeo in the film while Kareena Kapoor Khan voiced the character of Romeo’s girlfriend, Laila. The other characters were voiced by Javed Jaffery, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda and Suresh Menon.

Javed Jaffery voiced the character Charlie Anna, a don of the slum. Vrajesh Hirjee voiced the character Guru, the oldest and the wisest among the four goons. Kiku Sharda was seen as Hero English, the second member of the gang. Suresh Menon voiced the character of the third member of the gang. Sanjay Mishra lent his voice to the character of Charli Anna’s official spy.

Read some interesting facts about 'Roadside Romeo' below:

Roadside Romeo was the first voice-over project for actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Roadside Romeo was the second Bollywood film to receive a North American release by Hollywood studio.

Kareena Kapoor Khan voiced the character of Laila in Roadside Romeo, who was Saif Ali Khan aka Romeo’s girlfriend. It was rumoured that the couple was dating in real life too. They tied a knot in 2012.

Roadside Romeo received positive reviews from the critics but was a flop at the box office.

Roadside Romeo was the first animated project of Yash Raj Films, produced by Aditya Chopra. He teamed up with Jugal Hansraj for the project.

Jugal Hansraj, the writer and director of Roadside Romeo revealed he got the idea for the film when he was waiting at the traffic signal and saw a dog piled up in the dirt. He said he knew the characters of his film then itself.

Roadside Romeo theatrically released on October 24, 2008. But before its official release, the pre-release screening was held for the film-exhibitors on October 18, 2008. This was the first time ever that the exhibitors held a pre-release.

Saif Ali Khan and Javed Jafferyy also sang the song "Cool Cool" from Roadside Romeo.

