Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal And Father Shyam Kaushal Send New Year Wishes

Vicky Kaushal, the new age lover boy of B-town is one of the most desirable actors in the industry. His rumours of dating Katrina Kaif have been boiling up the internet since long back. Their romance is still a hush-hush affair. But, as per a report in a leading Indian daily, the couple ring in the New Year together at an undisclosed destination.

New Year wishes from Vicky Kaushal’s family members

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal posted a tweet wishing everyone a happy new year. He thanked everyone and mentioned his work with Mani Ratnam in Thailand. Check out the tweet here.

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year. May God bless all with love, peace & prosperity. Feeling blessed to end the year while shooting with Mani Ratnam Sir in Thailand. Rab Rakha. 😊🌺🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) January 1, 2020

Just like his brother Vicky Kaushal, the newbie of Bollywood Sunny Kaushal is on a roll. The actor made debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold will be next seen in Bhangra Paa le alongside newcomer Rushkar Dhillon. Helmed by debutant Sneha Taurani - daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani, the film is set in the world of music and dance and will hit the theatres on January 3, 2020. The actor recently shared a post on Instagram promoting his film and launching of new song Ho Ja Rangeela Re. He also gave New Year wishes to his fans.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is presently caught up with a handfull of movies. Currently, he is shooting in Amritsar for his film Sardar Udham Singh. Apart from this, he has three other films, Takht, Bhoot Part One: the Haunted Ship and Meghna Gulzar’s film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. On the other hand, Katrina is to feature next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring opposite Akshay Kumar.

