Vicky Kaushal Has An Impressive List Of Awards And Achievements That He Has Won So Far

Vicky Kaushal is considered one of the most prominent actors to have broken through in Bollywood. The actor is known for his impeccable choice of scripts and stellar performances. The actor is highly praised among film critics and audiences. The actor started his journey in the industry as a newcomer and later went on to become one of the most loved celebrities of the Hindi film industry. Here is a look back at all the awards and nominations the actor has had in his career till now.

Vicky Kaushal awards and achievements so far

2016

The actor made his debut in the film industry with the Film Masaan in 2016. The film was highly appreciated by film critics and went on to become a huge critical success. The actor went onto win the Zee Cine Award and Screen Award for the Best Male Debut. He also won the Star Debut of the Year, for the International Indian Film Academy Awards. He also got a nomination for Asian Film Awards for best newcomer and Stardust Awards for Best acting debut.

2018

Manmarziyaan was a film in which Vicky got a positive response from the audience. He went on to get nominated for the category of best actor in the Screen Awards. He was also being nominated for Raazi as the Best Supporting actor.

2019

The actor went on to win the award for best supporting performance in Sanju at the Indian Film festival of Melbourne. He also won best supporting actor for the same film in Zee Cine Awards, Filmfare awards, and International Indian Film Academy Awards. Recently the actor also picked up the Best Actor awards at the National awards for the film Uri: The Surgical Strike

