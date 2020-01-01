Here Are All The Actors Vicky Kaushal Has Been Linked To

Vicky Kaushal is known for being one of the best content-driven actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actor has featured in some of the most acclaimed Bollywood films of recent times, such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan, Sanju, and Lust Stories.

Vicky has been very secretive about his personal life and has never revealed anything about his relationships. However, fans often speculate about Vicky Kaushal's love life and there are many actors who have been associated with him. Here is a quick dating history for Vicky Kaushal.

Harleen Sethi

Vicky Kaushal was rumoured to have dated Harleen Sethi for quite a while. However, neither actor ever confirmed these dating rumours, though they were constantly seen hanging out with each other. When the rumours of their break up surfaced the internet, Harleen indirectly confirmed their relationship by posting a heartfelt letter about break up on her Instagram page.

Katrina Kaif

Another actor that Vicky Kaushal was rumoured to be dating was Katrina Kaif. The two actors were seen with each other on several occasions. Once again, neither of the two ever confirmed the dating rumours. A source close to the Vicky once told a news organisation that the two actors were just friends and nothing more and even added that both of them were single.

Bhumi Pednekar

Another actor that Vicky Kaushal is associated with is Bhumi Pednekar. The two actors have been spotted together on several occasions and apparently have a strong bond with each other. Some fans even speculate that Vicky's special bond with Bhumi was the reason that he separated with Harleen Sethi. However, once again, neither Vicky nor Bhumi has ever spoken about these dating rumours.

Malavika Mohanan

After Katrina and Bhumi, Vicky Kaushal was paired by with actor Malavika Mohanan. These rumours emerged when Vicky visited Malavika Mohanan's house for dinner. A source close to the actor told an entertainment portal that Vicky, Malavika and her brother, Sunny, had known each other since childhood. The source further added that the bond between Malavika and Vicky was growing stronger and the two enjoyed spending time with each other.

