Kajol's Birthday: Did You Know '3 Idiots' Was Initially Offered To Kajol And Not Kareena?

Kajol has been celebrating her 46th birthday on August 5 while being settled at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. On this special occasion, various interesting facts about the actor and her acting career in Bollywood have been surfacing. Not many people are aware that Pia’s role in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots was initially offered to Kajol. However, she rejected the role, stating that it did not have much scope.

Kajol was offered 3 idiots?

3 Idiots is considered one of the best films made in Bollywood and the box office numbers also reflected the same. The film was a huge success because of a strong script and powerful performances. According to various reports doing the rounds, the film was initially offered to actor Kajol instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The character Pia, offered to Kajol, was the female lead in the film, who was a doctor by profession and Rancho’s love interest.

During an old interaction with Lehren, Kajol had stated that when Rajkumar Hirani approached her with the script, she said she would do the film if she were given the lead role which was played by Aamir Khan, or at least one of the other two male leads. She also revealed that the director initially thought she was joking but she actually was not. She was of the stance that she did not have much to do in the role which was offered to her and hence she wouldn’t have felt happy if she were doing the film. Kajol was also reportedly of the opinion that the character lacked depth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to play the role of Pia in the film 3 Idiots. The film is considered one of the best works by the actor in Bollywood. Her chirpy and energetic portrayal was loved by the fans and critics alike.

Read Kajol's Movies Where She Was Not The Only Female Lead; Check Out

Also read Kajol's Birthday Wish For Her 'Dashing Debonair Dauntingly Serious Husband' Ajay Devgn Is Absolutely Hilarious

About 3 Idiots

3 Idiots is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around two men, who set out looking for a long-lost friend from their college days. The film is based on the novel Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat. It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred actors like R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Read Kajol's Movies That Didn't Do Well At Box Office, Check The List Here

Also read Kajol's Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video That You Can Watch

Image Courtesy: Kajol Instagram and YouTube (T Series)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.