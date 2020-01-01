Kajol's Movies That Didn't Do Well At Box Office, Check The List Here

Kajol is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor entered the industry with the film Bekhudi (1992) and hasn’t looked back since. But, Kajol’s journey in Bollywood has not been all roses. Like any other actor, Kajol too has gone through ups and downs throughout his career. Here are some of her movies that didn’t do well at the box-office-

Kajol’s movies that didn’t do well at the box-office

U Me Aur Hum (2008)

U Me Aur Hum is an Ajay Devgn directorial. The movie had Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Sumeet Raghvan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Ajay, whose life turns upside down when he learns that his wife Piya has Alzheimer's and he has no option, but to leave his wife in a mental hospital.

We Are Family (2010)

We Are Family is a Siddharth Malhotra directorial. The movie had Kajol, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a divorced mother of three children, who runs a happy household - until she is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and her former husband brings his new career-oriented girlfriend into the picture.

Toonpur Ka Superrhero (2010)

Toonpur Ka Superhero is a Kireet Khurana directorial. The movie had Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Ameya Panday in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a reel-life costumed actor, who is abducted and asked to be a real hero by Toon characters.

Helicopter Eela (2018)

Helicopter Eela is a Pradeep Sarkar directorial. The movie had Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota and Roy Chowdhury in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Eela, who is an aspiring playback singer and single mother. She has given up all her dreams to raise her only son. But now her baby son 'Vivan' is all grown up and being a typical young millennial, doesn't want his mother's life to revolve around him. But being an overprotective mother, Eela has other ideas and joins her son's college to spend more time with him. Unfortunately, her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy.

