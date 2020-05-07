Kajol's Movies Where She Was Not The Only Female Lead; Check Out

Kajol is widely regarded as one of the most iconic Hindi film actresses of all time, known for her work in the 90s. The bubbly and free-spirited actress has been the main lead in most of her movies but she has also done films where she shared the screen with several other actresses. Kajol has worked with Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukherji, and many other leading actresses. With all that said now, here are movies where Kajol was not the only female lead:

Times when Kajol was not the only female lead in her popular movies

Ishq

This is one of Kajol's most popular movies. This is also where she shares the screen with actress Juhi Chawla. The two women make the film an absolute delight. The funny and romantic scenes from Ishq received high praise from critics. The two play best friends in the film who happen to fall in love with two notorious men.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This is another popular film in which Kajol shares the screen with Rani Mukherji. The film is quite special for many fans. Kajol's quirky tomboyish character is very different from Rani Mukherji's subtle role. The two women happen to fall in love with the same man and later in life they face several challenges.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This is another popular film in which Kajol stars alongside Rani Mukherji. However, Rani's character in the film is short-lived. The film features Rani as a more outgoing woman whereas Kajol is shown as a more reserved woman. The film takes a different turn as Kajol's character marries the man Rani's character had first laid eyes on.

