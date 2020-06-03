Kajol's Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video That You Can Watch

Kajol is widely considered to be among the most popular Bollywood actors of all time. The actor has delivered some of best performances in movies including Yeh Dillagi, Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dushman, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, U Me Aur Hum, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale. Apart from her acting chops, she is also known for her fashion sense and style and the pictures that she shares on Instagram is quite the proof.

She has appeared in a wide range of successful movies that have also received critical acclaim. With a career spanning more than 2 decades, she has been in several films and is considered a prolific actor. With all that said now, here are some of Kajol's movies that are available on Amazon Prime Video:

Kajol's movies on Amazon Prime Video

Raju Chacha

Helmed by Anil Devgn, the flick features Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The 2002 action film bagged Best Special Effects Award. The movie narrates the story of Raju, who is tasked with the duty to take care of orphaned kids but later changes his mind when he meets a girl.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The 1995 movie is directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the love story of Raj and Simran. DDLJ is also the film that bagged Kajol her very first Filmfare Best Actress Award.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This iconic 2001 film features Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The instant blockbuster saw Kajol essaying the role of a girl from a humble background who falls for a millionaire's son and that separates the entire family. Kajol even won Best Actress Award for her performance in the movie.

Fanaa

Kajol made a comeback almost after 5 years in Fanaa. The 2006 movie features Kajol opposite Aamir Khan and the movie marks their second collaboration, after Ishq. The movie, which bagged Kajol another Best Actress Award, revolves around the story of a girl suffering from visual impairment who falls for a tourist -- who also happens to be a terrorist.

