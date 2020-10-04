Did You Know Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' Was Initially 7 Hours And 30 Minutes Long?

Superstar Aamir Khan’s debut production film Lagaan went on to create history. Not only did the movie garnered an Oscar nomination but also recited an inspiring tale which received tremendous love from the audiences. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, Lagaan has emerged to become one of the iconic movies of the Hindi cinema. But did you know that the movie was initially more than seven hours long?

Aamir Khan’s Lagaan was 7 hours and 30 minutes long

As reported by the online database IMDb, during the initial editing process, Lagaan’s first cut was almost 7 hours and 30 minutes long. Eventually, after several attempts, the timing was reduced and then screened in the cinema theatres. The duration of Lagaan was shortened to 3 hours and 44 minutes. As soon as the movie hit the silver screens, it earned a tremendous response from fans and critics alike. The acclaimed movie also minted several accolades for its exemplary story and recorded a worldwide collection of 69 crores and 97 thousand, according to Box Office India.

About Lagaan

Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time In India, was set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era. Reflecting Patriotism in a totally unique level, the movie chronicles the life of novice Indians who defeated the British, in a game that was absolutely unknown to them. Cricket is one of the major celebrated sports in India, and with the portrayal of the game, kept viewers hooked to its plot. Their victory resulted in the relaxation of the brutal tax policy imposed on the innocent villagers.

What is next in store for Aamir Khan?

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen on the silver screen in Thugs of Hindostan. He is now gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama flick Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18. Along with Aamir, the movie will see Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also mark the Hindi film debut of the South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The movie was initially scheduled to release in March, this year. However, owing to the pandemic, the production of the film was stalled and it will now release in Christmas, 2021.

