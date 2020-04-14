Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' Had Maximum Number Of British Actors In A Hindi Movie; Read Trivia

Aamir Khan's 2001 film Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India created history by paving its way to the Oscars. Helmed by director Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan's story was based in pre-Independence India wherein Britishers lose a cricket match opposite some Indian villagers and forgo the tax on them.

Lagaan was made at a whopping budget of Rs 25 crores. This film not only featured Indian actors but it also had many British actors playing pivotal roles. There's some interesting trivia attached to Lagaan, which is truly unmissable. Let's take a look.

Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan's trivia:

1. Many British actors played important roles in the film like Rachel Shelley as Elizabeth and Paul Blackthorne as Captain Russel, amid others. These English actors took training of over 6 months to perfect their Hindi dialogues in the movie. They did so with the help of a Hindi tutor who gave them Hindi lessons in London.

2. This Aamir Khan movie had the maximum number of British actors ever cast in a Hindi movie.

3. Prior to Aamir Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was offered Lagaan. But due to reasons related to the film's production, he did not take it up. That's when Aamir Khan not only did the role as a lead actor but also backed Lagaan as a producer.

4. It is a riveting Lagaan trivia that Aamir Khan actually got his ears pierced for his role as Bhuvan. He used his first wife Reena's earrings back then in the movie.

5. Lagaan was shot in Bhuj, Gujarat. As there was a lack of decent hotel accommodation, the production of the film took an entire multi-storey building on rent and stayed in different apartments over months.

6. Over 10,000 villagers from nearby villages in Bhuj were called for the final match scene, where Indian villagers beat the British in a nail-biting cricket match.

