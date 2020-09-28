Akhilendra Mishra's Early Life To His Career: Read All About The 'Lagaan' Actor

Akhilendra Mishra is a veteran actor who is known for his work in the 1990s Doordarshan fantasy television series Chandrakanta. He has also been seen in many versatile roles in films and is much remembered for being the negative lead in many films and shows. Talking about his recent work, fans are showering love on the actor for his work in the Crime Patrol series. Read more about the ctor's life and career in the article below.

Akhilendra Mishra's childhood and early life

Akhilendra Mishra was born in Siwan, Bihar, India. The actor spent four years of his early life in a gurukul. His father also worked in the same gurukul. The actor attended Chhapra Zila School. For his graduation, he attended Chapra's Rajendra College and pursued BSCs in Physics Honours. Akhilendra started doing theatre very early on in his life. His first role was in a Bhojpuri project, Gauna Ki Rat, which was based on a story about child marriage.

Akhilendra Mishra's career

Akhilendra Mishra's first movie was Dharavi (City of Dreams) in 1993. The film was directed and written by Sudhir Mishra. Dharavi was a joint NFDC-Doordarshan production and won many awards as well. The film won the1992 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, the 1992 National Film Award for Best Music Direction: Rajat Dholakia and the1992 National Film Award for Best Editing: Renu Saluja.

After that, he was seen in Bedardi in 1993. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Naseeruddin Shah, Reena Roy, Ashok Banthia and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles. Akhilendra Mishra played the role of Akhil Mishra in the movie. Coming to his latest film, he was seen in Jhalki, which was a 2019 movie. The film was directed by Brahmanand S. Siingh and starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta and Sanjay Suri in the lead. Akhilendra Mishra was seen as Shivlal Chakiya in the film.

Some of Akhilendra Mishra's popular movies include Lagaan (2001), Gangaajal (2003), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Hulchul (2004), Aaja Nachle (2007), and so on.

Talking about Akhilendra Mishra's shows, he was first seen in Udaan in 1989, written and directed by Kavita Chaudhary who was also the main lead of the serial. Akhilendra Mishra played a small role in the show. After that, he was seen in Chandrakanta in 1994, which was partly based on Devaki Nandan Khatri's 1888 novel of the same name. Akhilendra Mishra was seen as Kroor Singh, also known as Yakoooo in the show.

He was most recently seen in Crime Patrol in multiple roles. The show is a crime anthology series created by Subramanian S.lyer. The series is set in Mumbai. He has won two awards in his career.

Akhilendra Mishra's personal life

Akhilendra Mishra is married and has two kids - a boy and a girl. Not much is known about his family. Akhilendra Mishra likes poetry and has revealed Amitabh Bachchan to be his favourite actor in many interactions.

