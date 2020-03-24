Did You Know Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan Are Neighbours? Check Details

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan made headlines when Hrithik Roshan reportedly rented a third-floor apartment in the same building where his fellow actor Akshay Kumar stays. Reportedly, it was also found that Hrithik rented the place for three years. Recently, the two neighbours were seen together in front of their houses. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are neighbours:

Recently, Akshay Kumar applauded heroes at work for the COVID-19 along with his neighbours Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala. Soon after the 5 PM ovation to the people who provided services selflessly amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Akshay Kumar shared a video with his fans where he can be seen clapping to thank the people who worked immensely, including the police and medical authorities. Fans loved Akshay Kumar's way of appreciation through the post.

But fans spotted something more interesting in the video. They were left amazed when they saw Hrithik Roshan also joining him. The video shows Akshay Kumar along with Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala perched on the top of a platform right next to where their houses are located in Mumbai.

Both can be seen clanging utensils and later clapping hands. At the beach, few people were gathered and they took some pictures and videos of the actors. Have a look at the video shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram handle:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi's release date has been postponed and the new release date is yet to be confirmed. He has several other upcoming projects including Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and more. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, he is currently gearing up for his next franchise, Krrish 4. The film will feature Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in prominent roles.

