Did You Know Anushka Sharma And Sakshi Dhoni Went To The Same School?

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni have many things in common, apart from the fact that they are married to two of the most iconic Indian cricketers. Many are unaware that Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni went to the same school and that they were even classmates. Read on to know more details about the story:

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni were classmates

Anushka Sharma was born in Uttar Pradesh to Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, who was an army officer, and Ashima Sharma. Anushka Sharma's family migrated to various locations during her childhood, as her father was in the Indian Army. Reportedly, when Sharma's father was posted to the state of Assam, Anushka went to a school named St Mary's School, Margherita. Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MS Dhoni, also went to the same school when she was young.

There are various pictures posted on social media that showcase the two during their school years together. In one of the pictures shared, Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni can be seen dolled up for a school function. Anushka can be seen sporting a pink ghagra choli and Sakshi Dhoni can be seen in a fairy avatar. The two can be seen posing for the camera along with other students and teachers. There are several other pictures of the two spending time together. Check out the post that features Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni together:

Reportedly, on one of the sidelines of an event, Anushka Sharma shared that she and Sakshi Dhoni stayed in a town located in Assam. Sharma also shared how surprised she was when she got to know about Sakshi Dhoni living at the same place. Reportedly, Anushka Sharma also shared the time when she found the picture that showcased the two dolled up for a school function.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen making a special appearance in Kudi Nu Nachne De song in Angrezi Medium. She is the executive producer for the tv series Paatal Lok. The television series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020. She is also the producer for her Netflix film, titled Bulbbul.

