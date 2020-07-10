Did you know? 'Dil Bechara' star Sanjana Sanghi featured in 'Rockstar', actor recalls link

Sanjana Sanghi makes her full-fledged debut with Dil Bechara, a film that assumes a different significance after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. However, it is not the first time that the youngster will be seen on the big screen. Not many might recall but the actor has featured in numerous popular films over the years.

The first and the most important one among them was the film Rockstar. Sanjana had played the role of Nagris Fakhri’s younger sister in the movie. The link between her actual debut and debut as a lead has been AR Rahman, who composed music for both the films.

As the actor announced the launch of Dil Bechara album, she recalled her journey of 10 years in the film industry. Sanjana shared that she was just 13, when casting director Mukesh Chhabra spotted her at her school play in Delhi. She was asked to audition and she was cast as Mandy in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

She shared how ‘many magical things’ took place during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was for her was ‘AR Rahman’s Sir’s music.’ She stated that she wouldn’t have even dreamt at that time that she'd be starring in a film that’d be directed by Mukesh Chhabra, have music by AR Rahman, and which will be an adaptation of her ‘favourite novel’ The Fault in Our Stars.

Sanjana conveyed her gratitude to the Mozart of Madras and termed it as an ‘eternal blessing’, and ‘absolute honor.’ She also wrote that she had ‘pinched’ herself a ‘million times’ since performing to Rahman’s songs almost two years ago, but yet it ‘doesn’t sink in’ for her.

Apart from Rockstar, Sanjana had also featured in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns in small roles.

Meanwhile, the album launch was after the first track from Dil Bechara, the title song was unveiled on Friday. The dancing skills of Sushant became a talking point on social media with celebrities also showering their love.

Dil Bechara releases on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, and will be available even for non-subscribers as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

