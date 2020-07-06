Sanjana Sanghi Gets 'jitters' Before Dil Bechara Trailer Release, Says 'Stomach's Roaring'

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will be released today, on July 6, 2020. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. Ahead of the Dil Bechara's trailer release, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-actor Sanjana Sanghi is getting pre-trailer jitters. The actor said, "I hope you all are with us. I know he is."

Early Monday morning, Sanjana Sanghi took to her Twitter and shared her cold feet sensing about the Dil Bechara's trailer release. The actor tweeted a black and white picture of her, likely to be a still from the film. In the caption, Sanjana Sanghi expressed how nervous she is and said, "My stomach is RUMBLING & ROARING." The Rockstar actor also mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's absence. Sanjana has also shared the same post on her Instagram stories. Check out Sajana Sanghi's tweet below.

Nobody ever told me this is what Pre-Trailer jitters could feel like! My stomach is RUMBLING & ROARING. I hope you all are with us. 🤍🙏 I know he is.#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/ecBlnrF6zF — Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) July 5, 2020

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi recalls script-reading with Sushant, reveals his gift tucked in her drawer

Fans react with support

A lot of fans have commented and retweeted her tweet with immense love and motivation. They left no stone unturned to show their love towards Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Some of them commented, "This film will be a big success. Wish u all the best", "yes we are with you", etc. Check out the responses below.

We r with u mam!! and ofcourse!! SSR will always remain with us in our Heart...missing him a lot...eagerly waiting for #DilBechara — JeeRaaz (@jee_raaz) July 5, 2020

Don't worry didi we all are with u and he is also with u. This film will be a big success. Wish u all the best🙏🙏 — Ibrahim badhusha (@Ibrahim27935719) July 5, 2020

So Excited for trailer give maximum likes and make this movie blockbuster #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/aN4t1LIVWV — Karan singh (@Karansi08638811) July 6, 2020

Also Read | 'Oye? I need to...': Sanjana Sanghi pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Since the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana has been sharing heartfelt notes and memories of her with Sushant. Recently, Sanjana Sanghi shared a couple of stills from Dil Bechara and wrote some emotional captions dedicated to the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi posts BTS gem for Sushant's fans, recalls 'days of endless laughter on set'

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a love story drama based on Hollywood classic The Fault in Our Stars. The film is originally based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara follows the story of two cancer patients who fall in love with each other at a cancer support group. While the original Hollywood film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the Bollywood version features Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan, and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara is also the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi clarifies her 'Bidding adieu to Mumbai' IG story, read details inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.