Sanjana Sanghi Shares Glimpse Of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Manny' And His 'liveliness'

Actor Sanjana Sanghi recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the upcoming title track from the film Dil Bechara. She shared a short video from the film which features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Manny in an enthusiastic and blissful mood. Sanjana Sanghi can also be seen giving some insights into the premise of the film and the song as the caption for the post.

Sanjana Sanghi shares a part of the title track

Bollywood film Dil Bechara is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the year. People have been eagerly waiting for the release since it will be the last Bollywood film featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The female lead of the film, Sanjana Sanghi recently took to Instagram to share a small part of the Dil Bechara title track. In the small video from the song, actor Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen portraying the role of Manny, while he slides across a well-lit stage. He can be seen donning a basketball jersey while he smiles at the audience with his boyish charm. The video also features light and catchy beats in the background, which have been composed by AR Rahman.

In the caption for the post, actor Sanjana Sanghi has written about the song and the significance that it holds. She has also written how the character Manny brings liveliness in the life of the character portrayed by her, Kizie. She has also stated that it is her privilege to show the people a piece that has been created by the maestro, AR Rahman. She has also announced with it that the song will release on July 10, 2020, at 12. Have a look at the glimpse shared on Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram.

Dil Bechara is an upcoming romantic drama film which has been a topic of discussion ever since its trailer release. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of two cancer survivors and how they find a common way of looking at things. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and the story is based on a novel by John Green. It is also the official remake of the critically acclaimed film, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles.

