Did You Know Kunal Kohli Is Varun Dhawan's Cousin? Former Talks About The Intimate Wedding

Did you know director-actor Kunal Kohli is Varun Dhawan's cousin? Well, in an interview with a leading publication, Kohli revealed that his mother and Varun's mother are real sisters. Kohli attended Varun and Natasha's intimate wedding in Alibaug on January 24.

"I call her ‘Laali maasi’, he calls me ‘Kunnu bhaiyya’. We are both family," he said in an interview. Sharing some details about Varun and Natasha's friend circle, Kohli said that both of them have chosen their friends well and everyone was present like one big family. "We were all happy to be together in the privacy of everything" Kohli told Hindustan Times. Kohli said 4-5 friends of Varun who've been with him since school time were present and it was a 'close-knit' environment.

Kunal Kohli also praised the media for respecting everyone's privacy.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, that started with their friendship in childhood. That's the reason he termed the marriage as a 'life long love' becoming 'official.' The former had been flooded with queries about his wedding for the past few years before he surprised his fans with the good news during the pandemic.

Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort.

Wishes poured in for the couple from the who's who of Bollywood, right from first co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to the latest co-star Kiara Advani.

