Varun Dhawan Issues Warning On Behalf Of Brother Rohit Dhawan: 'He's Not On Social Media'

There are several pages on Instagram that go by the username, Rohit Dhawan. While many fans thought they were actor Varun Dhawan's brother's accounts, on Wednesday night, the former took to his Instagram story and cleared the air. He warned fans about his brother Rohit's account and mentioned that the latter is not on social media platforms. "Hey, guys my brother Rohit Dhawan is not on social media. This is a fake account," Varun wrote while sharing a screenshot of the profile.

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in a close-knit ceremony on January 24, 2021, at Alibaug's The Mansion House resort. The duo was spotted when they arrived in Mumbai. Recently, Natasha was also papped after she left a salon in Mumbai's Bandra and Varun kick-started the shoot of his upcoming outing. Varun shared many glimpses of his big day. He posted photos from his wedding with fashion designer and in no time, they went viral. He wrote, “Life long love just became official.” Their traditional wedding ceremony was attended by a few family members and close friends.

Varun also posted photos of his Haldi ceremony. In the first picture, a shirtless Varun was seen flexing his muscles, with turmeric all over his body. In the second portrait, he posed with his groom squad. Interestingly, everyone wore customised t-shirts with the names of his characters like Humpty from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Veer from Dilwale, Seenu from Main Tera Hero and Raghu from Badlapur on it.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid and others in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

