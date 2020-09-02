Did You Know Nargis Fakhri Is Dating New York-based Chef Justin Santos? Actor Shares Pics

Nargis Fakhri, who is dating Justin Santos, a New York-based chef, was out holidaying at a shooting range. Fakhri shared pictures and videos from the Thunder Mountain Shooting Range in the US and to this, Santos wrote, "You’re practically a pro now, a real sharpshooter 🎯💘" [sic]

Nargis is seen trying her hand at shooting in the pictures. Ilena D’Cruz commented on her post, saying “You twos is so cute!”

Nargis Fakhri completes one-minute make-up challenge in a hilarious manner; Watch

What's on the work front for Nargis Fakhri?

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Amavas. The horror thriller was directed by Bhushan Patel and also starred Ali Asgar, Vivian Bhatena, and Navneet Kaur Dhillon. Nargis Fakhri essays the character of Ahaana in the film. The plot follows the lives of a couple that turns into a nightmare when they decide to stay in a haunted bungalow.

Nargis will be seen next in Torbaaz. Written and directed by Girish Malik, the film was also co-written by Bharti Jankar. The drama film will also star Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev in prominent roles. The actor is also set to have a dance number in the film Rashna: The Ray of Light.

Nargis Fakhri chills like a boss-lady as she gives a glimpse of her 'sunday-funday' outing

