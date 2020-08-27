Nargis Fakhri Completes One-minute Make-up Challenge In A Hilarious Manner; Watch

Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri recently took to Instagram to post a video of a one-minute make-up challenge. Nargis could be seen attempting the challenge with her make-up artist and also set a funny filter in the video that made their faces bloat. She also added a fun caption. Take a look at the post on Nargis Fakhri's Instagram-

In the video, fans can spot Nargis with her make-up artist Maliha J Khan. In the actor's video, the challenge was to put on make-up in only a minute. Fans could see Maliha putting on her make-up properly while Nargis was seen sprinting. Viewers also saw Nargis put on her foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow and eyeliner in a minute but the results were funny. Fans also heard Maliha mentioning that Nargis cheated but the actor didn't agree.

Nargis also posted a funny caption with the post regarding her challenge. She writes - "This challenge is old but thought it was funny cause the first time we tried it, i put 1hour instead of 1 min (emoji) So this was actually our second try . 1 minute makeup challenge with@malihajkhan" (sic). She even mentioned in the caption that fans can watch her failed attempt on her profile.

The video gained many comments by fans, celebs and friends of Nargis. The section was filled with comments that mentioned the video was 'hilarious'. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Nargis Fakhri's Instagram

Nargis Fakhri is very active on her social media and keeps her fans and followers updated. In her last post, fans could spot Nargis lounging on her sofa with her phone and a coffee. The actor mentioned that she liked to play games on her phone in the post. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans could spot the actor in a swimsuit grilling meat. The post was captioned - "Bbq life. #throwback #greece" (sic). Fans and celebs mentioned that the actor looked very beautiful in the post. Take a look:

In terms of her work, the actor was last seen in the film Amavas, which was a horror film directed by Bhushan Patel. The film came out in 2019 and didn't get a positive response from either the audiences or the critics. Nargis will soon be seen in a new film in 2020 called Torbaaz, which will be directed by Girish Malik and has Raju Chadha, Rahul Mittra, Puneet Singh, Girish Malik and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film is still in the production stage.

Promo Pic Credit: Nargis Fakhri's Instagram

