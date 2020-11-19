Did You Know Tara Sutaria Starred In Disney's 'The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir'?

Tara Sutaria is just two films old in the industry and has already made a mark for herself with her screen presence and acting skills. While she made her debut in Bollywood with the film Student of the Year 2, opposite newcomer Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, she had already been a part of various shows as a teenager and the one that got her the most appreciation was her role of Vinnie in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody's Indian version. Read on to know what she was up to before becoming a Hindi film actor.

Tara Sutaria's role in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Tara Sutaria is a Disney girl and way before her tryst with mainstream Bollywood, she was a part of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody's Indian version, called The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, which premiered in 2012. She portrayed the character of Vinita Mishra aka Vinnie and was loved by the audience for this girl-next-door role of hers.

The show aired on Disney channel and featured other actors like Shruti Seth, Sidharth Thakkar, Namit Shah and Shivshakti Sachdev. The show revolved around twin brothers Karan and Kabir who live in the Raj Mahal Hotel and how they deal with their daily troubles.

Tara Sutaria played the role of a candy counter girl in the same hotel. Other Tara Sutaria's shows include Oye Jassie where she portrayed the character of Jaspreet Singh aka Jassie, Shake it up, Best of Luck Nikki, Entertainment ke liye kuch bhi karega and Big Bada Boom.

Tara Sutaria's movies include her debut film Student of the Year 2, where she played the role of Mridula Chawla aka Mia opposite Tiger Shroff. She later starred in two projects with Sidharth Malhotra, including her second film Marjaavaan and a music video, Masakali 2.0. Tara is gearing up for her next film called Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty, actor Suniel Shetty's son. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu film, RX 100. The movie would be directed by Milan Luthria and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

