Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Enjoying Romantic Getaway In Maldives? See Pictures

Actress Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain who are often spotted together for several family get together of the Kapoor clan seem to have jetted off together for a vacay to the Maldives. Though the two have not shared any pictures of them together, yet they teased fans with pictures from Maldives getaway on their respective Instagram stories that have caught the attention of all.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar in Maldives?

Tara and Aadar have shared two separate pictures from the island country. The Student of the Year 2 actress shared an aerial view of the beautiful island and wrote, “Hello again, paradise.” On the other hand, her beau Aadar Jain also posted several pictures from his trip. In one of the pictures, Aadar shared an aerial view from his airplane showcasing the beautiful landscape of the island. In the second picture, Aadar Jain also shared a picture from his hotel room showcasing the food and view.

Earlier, On November 9, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into the birthday lunch of Nitasha Nanda. The family photo featured Babita and Nitu Kapoor, Riddhima's husband Bharat, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra Jain. However, it was Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who grabbed the attention in the picture. The duo can be seen on the corner while posing for the family photo.

Tara recently opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria was asked about the reason behind not holding back and making her relationship public. The actor said that unlike several Bollywood couples, she wanted to take a different route because she felt like it. Tara Sutaria mentioned that she hasn’t said anything ever about her relationship in the media. The actress added that she believes that if a person is dating someone, it is a private matter and one can be scared about it. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress who was last seen in Marjawaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the movie Tadap. The film marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

(Image credit: AADAR and TARA FC/ Instagram)

